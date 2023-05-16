Lonely Dog Breeds: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left alone - including the loving Dachshund 🐶
As dog ownership continues to soar post-pandemic, here are the breeds of pup that won’t be happy if you leave them at home alone.
The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting dog ownership has soared since the start of the pandemic.
Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.
Meanwhile, some will need a dog that can be left alone in the house without causing any problems while they pop out to work or socialise.
If that is the case there are certain dogs that should be immediately removed from your list of prospective pet pups.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that hate to be left alone.
Read more:
Labrador Retriever Names: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies