Loving Dogs: 10 most affectionate breeds of adorable pedigree dog that love cuddles including the Labrador 🐕

These types of puppy will never turn down a snuggle or a pat and will always make you feel loved as a dog owner.
By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Jul 2021, 13:46 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes since the start of the global pandemic has soared.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.

Here are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Just like their Labrador cousins, the Golden Retriever lives to love humans - forming particularly strong and affectionate bonds with children.

1. Golden Retriever

Just like their Labrador cousins, the Golden Retriever lives to love humans - forming particularly strong and affectionate bonds with children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

They may occasionally look a little grumpy, but Boxers are known for making unusually deep and strong bonds with their family. It means that they demand more attention and affection than other dogs, but mirror it back tenfold.

2. Boxer

They may occasionally look a little grumpy, but Boxers are known for making unusually deep and strong bonds with their family. It means that they demand more attention and affection than other dogs, but mirror it back tenfold. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Jack Russell will display their deep affection for their owners in three distinct ways - by diligently following them around, by snuggling in whenever possible, and by being protective when it comes to strangers.

3. Jack Russell Terrier

The Jack Russell will display their deep affection for their owners in three distinct ways - by diligently following them around, by snuggling in whenever possible, and by being protective when it comes to strangers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

It'll come as no surprise to anybody who has owned a Labrador Retriever - the UK's most popular dog in 2020 - that they feature prominently in this list. They are famously gentle, loyal and very affectionate.

4. Labrador Retriever

It'll come as no surprise to anybody who has owned a Labrador Retriever - the UK's most popular dog in 2020 - that they feature prominently in this list. They are famously gentle, loyal and very affectionate. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

