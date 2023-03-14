News you can trust since 1871
Mischievous Dogs: These are the 10 naughtiest breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

These dog breeds can all make wonderful family pups but they may not always do exactly what they are told – and you certainly wouldn’t trust them with your snacks.

By David Hepburn
Published 2nd Sep 2021, 22:51 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by registration statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some of the most adorable dogs are also the naughtiest, being more likely to steal food, chew on the furniture or dig up your flowerbeds.

Here are the 10 naughtiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

The Labrador Retriever is the UK's most popular breed of dog but, as anybody who has ever owned one will know, they also have the potential to be the naughtiest. It's difficult to stay angry at them for long though, because they are adorable and always seem very sorry...before they do it again.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is the UK's most popular breed of dog but, as anybody who has ever owned one will know, they also have the potential to be the naughtiest. It's difficult to stay angry at them for long though, because they are adorable and always seem very sorry...before they do it again. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

They look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but turn your back on a Beagle for a second and they'll pinch your dinner right off the kitchen counter.

2. Beagle

They look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but turn your back on a Beagle for a second and they'll pinch your dinner right off the kitchen counter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

They may be a favourite of the Queen, but the Welsh Pembroke Corgi can be royally naughty - many a pair of shoes have fallen foul of thier love of chewing.

3. Welsh Pembroke Corgi

They may be a favourite of the Queen, but the Welsh Pembroke Corgi can be royally naughty - many a pair of shoes have fallen foul of thier love of chewing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Shiba Inu is one of the quietest breeds of dog so can be a great choice for a flat or apartment. Leave them alone though and they will be quietly destructive, while they also quite like to run away from their owners for their own entertainment.

4. Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu is one of the quietest breeds of dog so can be a great choice for a flat or apartment. Leave them alone though and they will be quietly destructive, while they also quite like to run away from their owners for their own entertainment. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

