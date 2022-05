If you, like many of us, want to welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from. You should consider what matches well with your way of life. For example, those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.