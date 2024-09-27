Some breeds of dog are prone to being more loyal than other.Some breeds of dog are prone to being more loyal than other.
Some breeds of dog are prone to being more loyal than other.

Most Loyal Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that will be devoted to their human family - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 28th Jul 2021, 15:50 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 12:29 BST
With demand for dogs remaining high, here are the extremely loyal breeds that will dedicate their lives to their owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels over recent years. Around one-in-three UK households now contain at least one four-legged friend of the canine variety.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some dogs happy to get on with pretty much anybody.

Others form a particularly strong bond with their owner and family that is non-transferable and will last for life.

Here are 10 of the most loyal breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador

Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

Bred to hunt in packs, Beagles naturally bond with other dogs and are loyal to the pack leader - it's owner. They also develop deep relationships with children that will last for the rest of the dog's life.

1. Beagle

Bred to hunt in packs, Beagles naturally bond with other dogs and are loyal to the pack leader - it's owner. They also develop deep relationships with children that will last for the rest of the dog's life. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Topping the list of the most loyal dog is the Akita which are described by the American Kennel Club as being "profoundly loyal". One famous Japanese Akita, called Hachiko, continued to wait at a train station every day for 10 years after his owner's death, hoping he'd eventually return home.

2. Akita

Topping the list of the most loyal dog is the Akita which are described by the American Kennel Club as being "profoundly loyal". One famous Japanese Akita, called Hachiko, continued to wait at a train station every day for 10 years after his owner's death, hoping he'd eventually return home. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Boxer is naturally protective of its family, forming a non-transferable bond that is unbreakable. They are also very patient with children and show little in the way of aggression.

3. Boxer

The Boxer is naturally protective of its family, forming a non-transferable bond that is unbreakable. They are also very patient with children and show little in the way of aggression. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Made famous by the story of Greyfriars Bobby, the dog who stood guard at his master's grave in Edinburgh for 14 years, the Skye Terrier is described by the American Kennel Club as beig “famously loyal and devoted".

4. Skye Terrier

Made famous by the story of Greyfriars Bobby, the dog who stood guard at his master's grave in Edinburgh for 14 years, the Skye Terrier is described by the American Kennel Club as beig “famously loyal and devoted". Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FacebookDogs