Most Vocal Dogs: Here are the 10 most noisy breeds of adorable dog likely to howl and bark - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 16th Aug 2021, 11:47 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 14:31 BST
If you are looking for a new puppy but are worried about complaints from the neighbours about noise, these are the dog breeds that you should probably avoid.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is whether a dog that barks or howls could lead to complaints from neighbours, particularly if you live in a flat or apartment.

Here are the 10 noisiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Terriers in general tend to be quite vocal, and the adorable Miniature Schnauzer is no exception. It's possible to train them to be quiet but they naturally bark at the slightest noise.

1. Miniature Schnauzer

Terriers in general tend to be quite vocal, and the adorable Miniature Schnauzer is no exception. It's possible to train them to be quiet but they naturally bark at the slightest noise.

While it's true that some Corgis don't bark, it's a fairly common trait with both breeds - the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. Their vocal nature comes from their history of being bred to herd cattle and sheep.

2. Corgi

While it's true that some Corgis don't bark, it's a fairly common trait with both breeds - the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. Their vocal nature comes from their history of being bred to herd cattle and sheep.

Better known as Westies, the West Highland White Terrier is a breed than just loves telling you about things - a new sound, smell or sight will all be urgently relayed to you with a series of barks.

3. West Highland White Terrier

Better known as Westies, the West Highland White Terrier is a breed than just loves telling you about things - a new sound, smell or sight will all be urgently relayed to you with a series of barks.

A big dog in a small dog's body, it's not unusual for a Chihuahua to bark pretty much continuously - often for no other reason than they are bored.

4. Chihuahua

A big dog in a small dog's body, it's not unusual for a Chihuahua to bark pretty much continuously - often for no other reason than they are bored.

