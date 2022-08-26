News you can trust since 1871
Looking for inspiration to name your new Border Collie puppy? Here are some ideas.

If you’re poised to get a new Border Collie pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:37 pm

Border Collies are a hugely popular pet – and you can see why! Fluffy coats and big beautiful eyes make for a dream dog. But what about naming your new canine pal?

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high. There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name. If you’ve opted for an adorable Border Collie then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Border Collie.

Here are their top 10 Border Collie names.

1. Skye

Top dog when it comes to Border Collie names is Skye. It comes from the Norse word for 'cloud' and is the name of the largest island in the Inner Hebrides.

2. Meg

Meg is the runner up when it comes to popular Border Collie names. It's a name of English origin, short for Megan or Margaret, and means 'pearl'.

3. Max

Taking the last podium place for the most common Border Collie names is Max. It's a shortened form of the Latin name Maximilian, meaning 'the greatest'.

4. Jess

Jess takes fourth spot in the list of Border Collie names. It's a shortened form of the name Jessica, meaning 'god beholds'.

