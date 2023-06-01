News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Some dogs really don't like being told what to do.Some dogs really don't like being told what to do.
Some dogs really don't like being told what to do.

Naughty Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable pedigree dog that often won't do as they're told - including the stubborn Dachshund 🐕

Are you looking for an obedient pet that’s easy to train? Well these are the 10 dog breeds probably best avoided.
By David Hepburn
Published 31st Dec 2021, 14:56 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:27 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to cling to their owners like glue including the loving Labrador Retriever

One of the traits that varies massively between breeds is stubborness – some dogs are happy to do what they are told, while others will only listen to their owner when it suits them.

So, here are the 10 most stubborn breeds of dog.

Read more:

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The gorgeous Afghan Hound is the supermodel of the dog world - and just as aloof as a millionaire catwalk star. In short, they think they own their human.

1. Afghan Hound

The gorgeous Afghan Hound is the supermodel of the dog world - and just as aloof as a millionaire catwalk star. In short, they think they own their human. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Akita was bred as a hunting dog in its native Japan. It's an intelligent breed but notoriously beligerent - they will simply walk away if they don't fancy doing what they are told.

2. Akita

The Akita was bred as a hunting dog in its native Japan. It's an intelligent breed but notoriously beligerent - they will simply walk away if they don't fancy doing what they are told. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Shiba Inu is well known for being very difficult to train. Even when they are though, there's no way of knowing if they will bother putting their training into practice.

3. Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu is well known for being very difficult to train. Even when they are though, there's no way of knowing if they will bother putting their training into practice. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Some Bulldogs can actually be fairly well behaved and respond to commands well. If you don't get their training right early in life though they can be incredibly stubborn and show their owner little in the way of respect.

4. Bulldog

Some Bulldogs can actually be fairly well behaved and respond to commands well. If you don't get their training right early in life though they can be incredibly stubborn and show their owner little in the way of respect. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Dachshund