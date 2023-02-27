Newport couple celebrate 60 happy years of married life
Charles and Annette Jack of Kinbrae Park, Newport on Tay, celebrated 60 years of marriage on February 23.
Cllr Jonny Tepp presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Jack Perry, Deputy Lieutenant, Represented the Fife Lieutenancy.
Charles and Annette were married in Romford on a very cold, snowy day, on that date in 1963.
The couple, along with their three daughters, made the change from the Thames to the Tay in 1971 and have spent many happy years in Newport. Charles worked with Fife Council for 13 years and then joined the security team at Dundee University until his retirement. Annette worked with Dundee Chamber of Commerce and then in the photosetting department of DC Thomson for 31 years.
Annette was a member of Tayport Amateur Dramatic and Musical Society for 50 years,