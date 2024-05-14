These are the breeds of dog that leave piles of hair behind wherever they go.These are the breeds of dog that leave piles of hair behind wherever they go.
Non Hypoallergenic Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that shed most hair - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 16th Aug 2021, 14:11 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 10:24 BST
If you want a dog but don’t fancy continually having to hoover up piles of hair then these are the breeds you should steer clear of.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Some dogs tend to shed hair constantly, proving problematic for those with allergies and leaving carpets and clothes coated with discarded fur.

If you want to avoid this then there are certain breeds your should score off your list.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that shed most hair, according to the American Kennel Club.

Owners of Great Pyrenees don't have to worry so much about their dog's hair on light carpets, but be prepared to constantly remove their snow-white fur from any dark clothing you dare to wear.

1. Great Pyrenees

Owners of Great Pyrenees don't have to worry so much about their dog's hair on light carpets, but be prepared to constantly remove their snow-white fur from any dark clothing you dare to wear. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Australian Shepherd fans love the breed's multicoloured coat but unless they are brushed pretty much every day they will leave equally-multicoloured piles of hair all over your house.

2. Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd fans love the breed's multicoloured coat but unless they are brushed pretty much every day they will leave equally-multicoloured piles of hair all over your house. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Newfoundlands may not shed any more than any of the other dogs on this list, but their sheer size means it seems like they do, covering their home in thick black hair.

3. Newfoundland

Newfoundlands may not shed any more than any of the other dogs on this list, but their sheer size means it seems like they do, covering their home in thick black hair. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The silky, fluffy coat that makes the Bernese Mountain Dog such a popular and cuddly family pet can be a challenge for those with light carpets, clothing and furniture - they tend to leave a coating of black hair on everything they touch.

4. Bernese Mountain Dog

The silky, fluffy coat that makes the Bernese Mountain Dog such a popular and cuddly family pet can be a challenge for those with light carpets, clothing and furniture - they tend to leave a coating of black hair on everything they touch. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

