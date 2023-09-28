News you can trust since 1871
The Akita was used for hunting and protection in its native Japan and is known to be equally happy at its owner's side or wandering around alone. Frankly, this is a dog that doesn't think it even needs an owner.
Non Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of independent adorable dog that won't to stick to you like glue - including the loving Jack Russell 🐕

Are you looking for a dog that will be perfectly happy amusing themselves rather than sticking to you like glue? Then here are are few breeds that should top your list.
By David Hepburn
Published 13th Jan 2022, 12:54 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Before setting your heart on a particular breed it’s important to realise that different breeds have very different personalities and attributes.

Some pups hate to be separated from their owners for even short periods, affectionately known as ‘velcro dogs’, and need constant attention, approval and entertainment.

Meanwhile, others are far more sure of themselves – still loving their human family but perfectly happy to take some time out, entertain themselves, or just curl up by themselves for a nap.

So, here are the 10 most independent breeds of dog.

Capable of pulling a sledge over the Arctic tundra for hours without resting, the Alaskan Malamute is not the sort of dog that naturally enjoys cuddles. A firm mutual respect is what owners should aim for, realising that this is a breed that needs its own space.

1. Alaskan Malamute

Capable of pulling a sledge over the Arctic tundra for hours without resting, the Alaskan Malamute is not the sort of dog that naturally enjoys cuddles. A firm mutual respect is what owners should aim for, realising that this is a breed that needs its own space. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Chow Chow's are so independent thay can often seem positively unapproachable. They won't necessarily welcome hugs or pats, assuming such things to be slightly beneath them.

2. Chow Chow

Chow Chow's are so independent thay can often seem positively unapproachable. They won't necessarily welcome hugs or pats, assuming such things to be slightly beneath them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

While some dogs need the constant company of their owners, others are pretty happy to do their own thing.

3. Indy dogs

While some dogs need the constant company of their owners, others are pretty happy to do their own thing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Cairn Terrier is an energetic and curious dog that will be keen to investigate every sight, smell and sound. It's tricky to keep this most independent of breeds still for long - they have very important business that is more urgent than anything you have in mind.

4. Canva/Getty Images

The Cairn Terrier is an energetic and curious dog that will be keen to investigate every sight, smell and sound. It's tricky to keep this most independent of breeds still for long - they have very important business that is more urgent than anything you have in mind. Photo: Cairn Terrier

