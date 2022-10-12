Obedient Dogs 2022: Here are the 10 most obedient breeds of adorable dog that should always sit AND stay - including the loving Labrador 🐕
As demand for cute pups continues to soar post-lockdown, here are the dog breeds that will sit, stay and walk to heel.
The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
If you are looking for a dog that will follow commands and not run riot, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you.
Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a landmark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs – including by looking at how obedient they are.
So these are – officially – the top 10 most obedient pooches.
