These are the breeds of dog most likely to sit, stay and walk to heel.These are the breeds of dog most likely to sit, stay and walk to heel.
These are the breeds of dog most likely to sit, stay and walk to heel.

Obedient Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to always sit, stay and walk to heel - including the loving Labrador 🐶

As demand for dogs continues to soar, here are the breeds that will sit, stay and walk to heel.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Jul 2021, 16:23 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 15:09 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club has seen dog ownership reach record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

If you are looking for a dog that will follow commands and not run riot, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you.

Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a landmark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs – including by looking at how obedient they are.

So these are – officially – the top 10 most obedient pooches.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dogs At Risk Of Theft: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to be targeted by dog nappers - including the adorable French Bulldog

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

Here are the 12 most popular breeds of adorable dog in 2021 so far - and there's a new top dog

The second most obedient breed of dog is the Poodle. In order to be in the top tier of obedience a dog must listen to their owners' commands on the first try at least 95 per cent of the time.

1. Poodle

The second most obedient breed of dog is the Poodle. In order to be in the top tier of obedience a dog must listen to their owners' commands on the first try at least 95 per cent of the time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The adorable Labrador Retriever may have been the UK's most popular dog breed in 2020, but it's only seventh when it comes to obedience.

2. Labrador Retriever

The adorable Labrador Retriever may have been the UK's most popular dog breed in 2020, but it's only seventh when it comes to obedience. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
You need to be able to follow commands to successfully heard sheep, so it's no surprise that the cheery Shetland Sheepdog makes an appearance in the top 10 most obedient breeds of dog.

3. Shetland Sheepdog

You need to be able to follow commands to successfully heard sheep, so it's no surprise that the cheery Shetland Sheepdog makes an appearance in the top 10 most obedient breeds of dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dobermann's, also known as Doberman Pinschers, complete the top five of most obedient dogs. They make great guard dogs and are incredibly loyal.

4. Dobermann

Dobermann's, also known as Doberman Pinschers, complete the top five of most obedient dogs. They make great guard dogs and are incredibly loyal. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.