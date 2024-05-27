Many of us welcomed new puppies to our families over the last few years, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership reach record levels.
The Covid crisis has also seen many people start working from home – making it easier to look after a four-legged friend.
For those who do need to go into the office, many workplaces have now become more pet-friendly to accomodate their employees’ pups.
And the UK Kennel Club have some insightful research on why you should take a dog to the office, with 70 per cent of people sayingthat dogs alleviate stress in the workplace, 67 per cent of people saying that dogs make the atmosphere more friendly, and 51 per cent of people saying that dogs improve morale and job satisfaction.
But not all dog breeds make the perfect office mate – with the range of attributes required to be more of a help than a hindrance.
WIth this in mind, natural dog food brand Barking Heads’ dog behaviourist Adem Fehmi has come up with the best dogs to bring into work with you.
Here’s his top 13.
