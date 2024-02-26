The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club reported dog ownership soaring to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just 10-13 years – but some have significantly longer lives than others.

Here are the 11 record-breaking breeds that have lived the longest lives, according to Guinness World Records.

1 . Rafeiro do Alentejo In February 2023 it was announced that a Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal called Bobi had smashed the record for the world's oldest dog, having lived for a remarkable 30 years and 267 days old. He died later that year, but made his 31st birthday, with a party that attracted hundreds of well-wishers. Photo: Guinness World Records

2 . Australian Cattle Dog Bluey the Australian Cattle Dog lived for an amazing 29 years and 160 days. Bluey died on November 14, 1939, and held the record for longest living dog for more than 80 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Beagle Butch the Beagle lived for an amazing 28 years in the United States, dying in 2003. The average Beagle lives for between 12-15 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Welsh Collie The record for the UK's longest living dog goes to Taffy the Welsh Collie who lived for 27 years and 211 days. Photo: Canva/Getty Images