On Trend Dogs: These are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable dog in the UK right now - including the loving Labrador 🐶
Dogs are incredibly popular right now, possibly more than ever – internet search trends have shown a 30 per cent rise in searches for ‘puppies’ in the last year alone. These are the 10 trendiest breeds of adorable dog in the UK - including the lovable Labrador.
The global pandemic has seen many people welcome new four-legged friends into their homes, with over 3.2 million pets reportedly bought during lockdown.
So more of us than ever before will be marking National Puppy Day – founded in 2006 by author Colleen Paige to focus attention on puppies in need of adoption, the problems posed by puppy farms, and celebrating our favourite furry companions.
Data analysis by natural pet food brand Barking Heads has established that the nation’s most desirable puppies from the latest, official Kennel Club data.
All ten breeds have seen a rise in interest of over 170 per cent over the past year, with the Staffordshire Bull Terriers leading the charge with a 361 per cent increase, closely followed by the English Springer Spaniel with a 346 per cent increase.
So, here are the 10 most in-demand pups right now.
