As demand for puppies continues to soar, here are the breeds that love being outdoors – happy to even live outside full-time in the right environment and enjoy the fresh air.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

If you are an outdoorsy family, it makes sense to opt for a breed that will enjoy joining you for al fresco adventures.

Indeed, some dogs love being outside so much they will be happy to even sleep under the stars – as long as the climate is suitable.

So, here are the 10 dog breeds that would rather not spend too much time indoors.

1. Alaskan Malamute Another Arctic specialist, the Alaskan Malamute has incredibly thick fur meaning they can shrug off temperatures that would have the average human shivering. It's a breed that needs little in the way of creature comforts to be happy and healthy.

2. Siberian Husky Closely related to the wolf - an animal that doesn't need a roof over its head - the Siberian Husky can deal with pulling sledges for hours in Arctic temperatures so is unlikely to worry about even the longest of hikes. If you take this dog camping, there will be no need to make room in the tent.

3. Labrador Retriever The world's most popular dog breed is an animal that lives for the outdoors. Any Labrador owner will know this by the amout of times their faithful pet pooch asks to be let out on any given day.

4. Hungarian Vizsla It's unlikely you'll be able to outpace the high-energy Hungarian Vizsla - a breed that can swim almost as well as they can run. One word of caution though, these are dogs that aren't great in extremely cold conditions, so keep an eye on them in winter.