The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Papillon – they are a popular breed in the UK and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Papillon.

1. What's in a name? Most people know that the Papillon's name comes from the French for butterfly - on account of it's distinctive wing-like fringed ears. Less well known is that a Papillon with dropped ears is called a Phalene - French for moth.

2. Useful ancestors The Papillion is a type of Spaniel. The breed's ancestors were called Dwarf Spaniels and were used as companion dogs, and for catching rats and other vermin.

3. Let the Papillon eat cake Legend has it that Marie Antoinette walked to the guillotine with her beloved Papillon under her arm. It's said that the dog was pardoned for any crimes related to being associated with the former queen and spent the rest of its life in comfort.

4. A soap star Emmerdale character Edna Birch had a Papillon called Tootsie. She first appeared on screen in 2002, gave birth to a litter of pups in 2007, underwent successful chemotherapy for spleen cancer in 2013, and was adopted by Harriet Finch when Edna died in 2016.