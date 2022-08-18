News you can trust since 1871
Pastoral dogs were originally bred to guard or herd livestock, but these days are more likely to fulfil the role of a great family pet.

Energetic, brave and hard working, pastoral dog breeds are a great choice when looking for your perfect puppy.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:54 am