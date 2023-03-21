These breeds of dog are known to bark less (or in some cases not at all), making them a great option for people living in flats or worried about falling out with neighbours.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared over the last couple of years.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to take into account is that certain breeds tend to be noisier than others, particularly if you have close neighbours that may a dim view of continual yapping, barking and howling.

While (with one notable exception) you can’t be absolutely certain that a dog won’t bark, these are the breeds far less likely to, having what the Kennel Club call a ‘quiet’ barking level.

If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

French Bulldog The French Bulldog is the second most popular dog in the UK (behind the significantly noisier Labrador Retriever). It is a particularly good choice for those living in flats, since they rarely bark and don't need a huge amount of room.

Whippet Whippets may be super-fast and incredibly loving but they are also surprisingly lazy and make very bad guard dogs - they'd be unlikely to make a peep even if your house was being broken into.

Basenji If you want to be certain of a non-barking dog then the utterly unique Basenji is the puppy you want. Its name literally translates as 'barkless dog', although it does make some slightly strange low-level noises that sound a bit like yodelling.

Bulldog Bulldogs are one of the quietest breeds out there, spending a good deal of their time napping. They are also very loving and are content in smaller homes.