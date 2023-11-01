News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Some breeds of dog just never tire of playing games and are particularly playful. Picture: SashaFoxWalters/Getty Images/Canva ProSome breeds of dog just never tire of playing games and are particularly playful. Picture: SashaFoxWalters/Getty Images/Canva Pro
Some breeds of dog just never tire of playing games and are particularly playful. Picture: SashaFoxWalters/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Dogs That Play: Here are the 10 most playful adorable breeds of dog sure to entertain - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

These dogs will never tire of playing games.

By David Hepburn
Published 18th Aug 2021, 14:07 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

If you are looking for a dog that will happily play with both adults and children for hours on end, there are particular breeds that are well-known for never boring of games.

Here are the 10 most playful breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Patient, gentle and affectionate, a Boxer makes a particularly good playmate for children with their endless energy and cheery outlook on life.

1. Boxer

Patient, gentle and affectionate, a Boxer makes a particularly good playmate for children with their endless energy and cheery outlook on life. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Originally bred to help fishermen recover nets, ropes and fish from the chilly waters of the North Atlantic, the Labrador Retriever still loves to fetch things. As anybody who has ever thrown a ball or stick for a Lab will know, you'll tire of the game long before they do.

2. Labrador Retriever

Originally bred to help fishermen recover nets, ropes and fish from the chilly waters of the North Atlantic, the Labrador Retriever still loves to fetch things. As anybody who has ever thrown a ball or stick for a Lab will know, you'll tire of the game long before they do. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Dalmation's love for play was used to great effect when they used to perform for delighted circus audiences. Now the spotty dogs are more likely to entertain their human family with their spirited antics.

3. Dalmation

The Dalmation's love for play was used to great effect when they used to perform for delighted circus audiences. Now the spotty dogs are more likely to entertain their human family with their spirited antics. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheeky and bold, the French Bulldog will not be ignored if it wants to play - which is most of the time. Be careful not to give them too much exercise though, as they are prone to breathing problems.

4. French Bulldog

Cheeky and bold, the French Bulldog will not be ignored if it wants to play - which is most of the time. Be careful not to give them too much exercise though, as they are prone to breathing problems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PuppiesDogsHome