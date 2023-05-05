News you can trust since 1871
Criminals don't stand a chance with these canine officers on their tails.

Police Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable pup that make the best crime fighters - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

It takes a special combination of canine attributes to make it as the ultimate police dog – and these are the breeds that have the right stuff.

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Jan 2022, 10:38 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:29 BST

A big number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Of course, dogs don’t just make great pets – they also carry out a range of jobs, including working for law enforcement services.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

The perfect police dog is intelligent, dedicated, hard working and able to understand and act on commands quickly and effectively.

In fact, they have a range of attributes that also make them a positive addition to any family home – as well as police station.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make the best police dogs.

The German Shepherd is what most people think of as the perfect police dog. From chasing down suspects, to sniffing out drugs, this breed is great at all types of law enforcement duties.

Often mistaken for a German Shepherd, the Belgian Malinois is slightly smaller and faster than their close cousin. They are the second most popular breed of police dog, sure to catch the quickest criminal and particularly adept at sniffing out explosives.

Another dog favoured by police forces in continental Europe, the Bouvier des Flandres is an unfamiliar sight in British parks. It's a breed that has a distinguished history as law enforcers due to their intelligence and courage - meaning they will immediately obey commands even when their safety is threatened.

Often seen on cinema and television screens as the quintessential police dog, an intimidating Dobermann is sure to strike fear into the heart of even the most hardened criminal. These are dogs that are used pretty much solely for police work that demands speed and athleticism - apprehending suspects by chasing them down and wrestling them to the ground.

