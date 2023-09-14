Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The venue hosts around 60 weddings a year,with some recent nuptials proving interesting enough to have featured on the hit BBC documentary ‘Life On The Bay’.

The fayre is being run with Leven based Style A Chair, as the hotel’s exclusive decor supplier, with Scotia Pipers also in attendance as another preferred supplier. Suzie McKay, the hotel’s dedicated wedding co-ordinator, and her team will be available to discuss plans with any couple looking to to secure a date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad