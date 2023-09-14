News you can trust since 1871
Popular Fife venue set to host October wedding fayre

A popular Fife resort is staging a wedding fayre next month. The event takes place at the Bay Hotel in Kinghorn on Sunday, October 1 between midday and 4:00pm.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST
The venue hosts around 60 weddings a year,with some recent nuptials proving interesting enough to have featured on the hit BBC documentary ‘Life On The Bay’.

The fayre is being run with Leven based Style A Chair, as the hotel’s exclusive decor supplier, with Scotia Pipers also in attendance as another preferred supplier. Suzie McKay, the hotel’s dedicated wedding co-ordinator, and her team will be available to discuss plans with any couple looking to to secure a date.

Suzie said: “This is the optimum time of the year for recently engaged couples to start planning ahead. With the summer wedding season over, we now have the time to dedicate to a wedding showcase. We know Style A Chair do an absolutely amazing job dressing our various function rooms to look absolutely fantastic - and the stunning views at The Bay Hotel come at no extra cost!”

Related topics:FifeKinghornBBC