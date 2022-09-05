Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few handy tips can make it easier to get a puppy used to your home.

Many dogs struggle to adjust to a new home environment and with 72.5 per of dogs reported to display anxious behavior, it’s important to take proactive steps to ensure your new dog feels comfortable.

Interested in helping dogs settle into their new homes, online dog breeder database PuppyHero.com have provided expert tips to guide owners.

Here’s what their expert Craig Anderson had to say.

Keep a consistent routine

Dogs adjusting to a new environment benefit from a consistent routine which helps them get used to their new home. Try and make sure walks, bed times and food times are at the same time everyday.

Make your house a calm environment

Many of us live quite chaotic lifestyles with friends and family rushing in and out of our houses. While your new pet is adjusting, try to avoid things like frequent guests, loud music etc. Your animal needs time to adjust and too many new stimuli might stress your dog out.

Make sure your dog feels less alone when going out

Some dogs feel scared when left alone, however leaving the house is an unavoidable part of modern life. To provide this comfort when away, try leaving one of your t-shirts with your scent on it in their bed. Dogs have an incredible sense of smell and this can make them feel less alone. You could also try leaving the radio on when out to emulate people talking.

Prepare and dog proof your house

Some dogs can struggle with behavioral issues so it’s important your house is equipped to deal with this. Make sure your house is difficult for a dog to escape from and be cautious of leaving things out that the dog may eat, break or chew on. To dog proof your garden, check you have secure fencing and be cautious of plants that could harm your dog such as thorny or poisonous plants.

Give your dog some time to breathe

Let your dog settle into their new home, don't force them to interact with you when they don’t want to. Giving your new pet some personal space can go a long way in making them feel comfortable.’

