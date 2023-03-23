News you can trust since 1871
Pug Dog Names: Here are the 10 most popular puppy names for the adorable Pug dog 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new Pug pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Pug then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Pug names.

Top of the charts when it comes to Pug names is Doug. It's short for the Gaelic name Douglas, meaning 'dark water'.

1. Doug

Top of the charts when it comes to Pug names is Doug. It's short for the Gaelic name Douglas, meaning 'dark water'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Lola is the second most popular name for Pug owners. It's a Spanish name that means 'sorrows'.

2. Lola

Lola is the second most popular name for Pug owners. It's a Spanish name that means 'sorrows'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Last place on the Pug name podium goes to Percy. It comes from the Greek name Perseus, meaning 'to destroy'.

3. Percy

Last place on the Pug name podium goes to Percy. It comes from the Greek name Perseus, meaning 'to destroy'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Hugo is the fourth most popular name for adorably Pug pups. It's a German name meaning 'mind'.

4. Hugo

Hugo is the fourth most popular name for adorably Pug pups. It's a German name meaning 'mind'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

