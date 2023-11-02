If you’re poised to get a new Pug puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Pug then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Pug names.

Doug Top of the charts when it comes to Pug names is Doug. It's short for the Gaelic name Douglas, meaning 'dark water'.

Lola Lola is the second most popular name for Pug owners. It's a Spanish name that means 'sorrows'.

Percy Last place on the Pug name podium goes to Percy. It comes from the Greek name Perseus, meaning 'to destroy'.