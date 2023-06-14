Puppy Prices: The 10 least and most expensive breeds of pedigree dog - from Bulldog to Jack Russell 🐶
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent during the global pandemic.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing worth bearing in mind is that certain breeds cost more to buy than others – with some breeds reaching prices of several thousand pounds – while others won’t make such a heavy dent on your wallet.
So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are most, and least, expensive to buy.
Read more