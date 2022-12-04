News you can trust since 1871
Some breeds of dog are far more likely to bark and howl than others.

Quiet and Loud Dogs 2022: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most and least likely to bark and howl - from French Bulldog to Husky 🐶

Here are the dog breeds most likely to bother the neighbours with loud barking – and the pups which are far less vocal.

By David Hepburn
2 hours ago

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds tend to be noisier than others – causing potential issues with neighbours with barking and howling.

So, here are 10 breeds of dog that have a reputation for being particularly vocal – and those that will probably stay quiet.

1. Beagle

Another dog bred to bark is the Beagle - whose ability to communicate an interesting scent proved invaluable at a fox hunt. Beagles have two distinct types of bark - one to alert you to everyday incidents and a long, loud yowl reserved for more special occasions.

2. Chihuahua

Starting with the noisiest breeds and the tiny Chihuahua. A big dog in a small dog's body, it's not unusual for this breed to bark pretty much continuously - often for no other reason than they are bored.

3. Yorkshire Terrier

The Yorkshire Terrier, or Yorkie, is another small dog that can make a big noise. There are very few occasions that do not warrant a spirited barking notification.

4. Siberian Husky

Full of energy, the Siberian Husky tends to bark to get attention and let you know they'd like to play a game. Get two or more of this breed together and you can expect howling as well as barking as they enjoy noisily communicating with each other.

