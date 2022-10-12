Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last couple of years, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar during the pandemic.

But while breeds like the Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel continue to rise in popularity, others are far less familiar in the UK’s parks.

In fact, there are a number of breeds that weren’t registered with the Kennel Club a single time over 2020.

So if you have one of these canine pals think yourself lucky – your four-legged friend is one the UK’s 13 rarest and most unusual dogs.

1. Foxhound Bred for its strong hunting insticts, keen sense of smell and speed, the Kennel Club didn't receive a single registration of a foxhound last year.

2. Hamiltonstovare Developed in Sweden as a hunting dog by the founder of the Swedish Kennel Club, the Hamiltonstovare didn't have a single registration last year. It's seemingly having a resurgence though - 10 have been registered so far this year.

3. Segugio Italiano Neither the short-haired or the wire-haired Segugio Italiano, dogs with a keen sense of smell and easily identified by their Dumbo-like ears, have been registered with the Kennel Club in any of the last five years.

4. Pyrenean Mastiff The Pyrenean Mastiff may have been popular in northeast Spain to protect flocks in the high pastures of the Pyrenees, but there's less need of them here in the UK - with no registrations in any of the last five years.