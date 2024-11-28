Repair cafe’s ‘mend and sparkle’ festive event at Fife church
Fife Climate Hub is inviting people to mend and sparkle their way into Christmas at Mend and Sparkle - a special event at St. Luke Episcopal Church, Ninian Quadrant, Glenrothes on December 6, from 6.30-8.30pm.
At this relaxed and welcoming gathering, you can learn how repair cafés are transforming communities by helping people mend their favourite clothes, electrical items and more, hear inspiring success stories, and pick up practical repair skills.
Jane Dixon, co-ordinator of the Scottish Repair Network with Circular Communities Scotland, will explain how the initiative works and share the benefits of becoming part of this growing movement. Additionally, Fife-based repair café group, Grow West Fife, will tell its story of success and inspiration.
The event will also feature live demonstrations by a skilled textile repairer, who will offer basic clothing repairs and showcase a creative upcycling project just in time for Christmas. Visitors are encouraged to bring along items such as Christmas outfits or soft toys needing a little care and watch the repair process unfold.
This is more than an event -it's a chance to see how small, sustainable actions can make a big difference for your wallet, your community, and the planet. Whether you’re curious about starting your own repair café or simply want to learn more, Mend and Sparkle promises to be an inspiring and informative experience.
A spokesperson said: “Small actions like repairing clothes, shopping second-hand, and thinking carefully about our purchases contribute to a more sustainable future and align with the principles of the circular economy.”
