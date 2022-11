Some dogs have the ability to rescue victims trapped in buildings toppled by natural disasters.

These canine breeds have the perfect range of attributes for the serious job of finding people who have run into trouble.

Dogs make amazing pets as a huge number of us can attest to, having decided to welcome many new pups into our homes over the last couple of years.

Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared over the global pandemic and have continued to rise since.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your familyโ€™s latest addition.

Thereโ€™s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Corenโ€™s book โ€˜The Intelligence of Dogsโ€™ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Some dogs also excel in any number of important jobs, having the perfect range of attributes to carry out tasks.

For example, their day jobs can range from herding sheep to guiding blind and partially-sighted people about their daily lives.

Whatโ€™s more, they are also experts at finding people โ€“ whether itโ€™s criminals trying to evade arrest or the victims of natural disasters.

These are the 10 breeds that make the best search and rescue dogs.

1 . Bloodhound With the most sensitive nose in the dog world, with more than 300 million scent sensors at its disposal, the Bloodhound can follow smells that are weeks old. The dog's long ears help disturb odours from the ground and direct them to that amazing snout.

2 . Black and Tan Coonhound The Black and Tan Coonhound was only officially recognised by the UK Kennel Club in 2018 - making it Britain's newest pedigree dog. Popular in the US, they will happily follow a scent with single-minded determination for miles. It's an attribute that had been used for both hunting animimals (including the racoon it takes its name from) and missing people.

3 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the world's most popular dog and are a jack of all trades when it comes to search and rescue duties - being strong swimmers, fast runners, and able to track well. They are particularly good in disaster recovery situations.

4 . Border Collie Although they are better known for their animal herding talents, the Border Collie's extreme intelligence and dedication to any task it's given, also makes them fine search and rescue dogs.