Residents can have their say on the re-design of a playpark.

Fife Council and Pitteuchar, Stenton and Finglassie Community Council are looking for feedback ahead of a refurbishment of Inverary Park play area in Glenrothes. The organisations want people to have their say on the new play park design and equipment to be installed.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities and leisure, said: “Play is important for children’s health and wellbeing, and play parks provide important opportunities for outdoor play.

We’re planning to refurbish Inverary Avenue Park play area, and want to make sure it’s suitable and accessible to everyone who may use it. We’re currently carrying out a consultation where the community can let us know their thoughts on the design and the play equipment that they would like to see included as part of it.

Inverary Play park, Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Council)

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to take part and have their say by either filling in a short survey at haveyoursay.fife.gov.uk or by picking up and returning a paper copy of the form to The Exit Centre, Glenrothes, no later than Monday, March 10.”