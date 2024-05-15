If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surge to record levels in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Throughout history, dogs have built up royal connections – with certain breeds favoured by the ruling families of numerous countries.

Perhaps most famously, the late Queen Elizabeth II loved her corgis – and is even credited with stopping the breed from dying out. The roayl dogs enjoyed a privileged life in Buckingham Palace with their owne bespoke room dedicated to them.

Here are the 10 dogs most connected with royalty, according to Bethany Morgan, dog expert at Doodlebone.

