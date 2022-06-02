In honour of Her Majesty’s love for dogs – she’s owned more than 30 pups during her reign – Animal Friends Pet Insurance has searched their archives to see just how many British pets have a royal-inspired name, and which are the most popular.

The Queen’s own dogs have had a wide range of names, from the traditional such as Monty and Susan (her first dog) to the more fantastical like Bisto Oxo and Candy.

Meanehile Brits are keen on naming their pups after their favourite Royal, with one of the youngest members of the family coming out on top in popularity.

Patricia Gardiner, Animal Friends CMO, explained: “Pets have been part of the family for centuries so, it’s no surprise to us that some owners choose to give their dog or cat a regal name befitting their important status in the household.

"While we all take some time to enjoy the Jubilee celebrations, we can think of no better way of marking this incredible milestone than by sharing the influence the Royal Family has and continues to have on our families.”

So, here are the 10 most popular Royal-inspired puppy names.

Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, may only be 7th in line to the throne, but he's top dog when it comes to inspiring puppy names.

Second spot in most popular royal dog names goes to George. Prince George is the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is third in line to the British throne. It's a traditionally regal name, with a total of six kings of Britain having been called George.

Prince Harry has had a rocky relationship with the British public in recent years, but the youngest son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, is still popular with new dog owners.

The third of Prince William and Kate's children, Prince Louis has inspired plenty of dog owners since being born in 2018.