Running Buddy Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make perfect exercise partners - including the adorable Labrador Retriever 🐕
With 8.9 million UK households now owning a dog and more people than ever searching for fresh fitness activities, could our canine friend also be the perfect exercise partner?
A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to take into consideration is that certain breeds will suit owners with particular lifestyles – and their specific hobbies.
Athletic clothing retailer lululemon recently revealed a list of the top dog breeds and their aptitude for running, to find the best furry running partners.
They analysed a variety of metrics including the types of run they would be suited to, temperament, size, life span, friendliness, trainability, popularity and living requirements.
So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make perfect exercise buddies.
