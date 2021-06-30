The summer holidays can be an expensive time, as children (and their parents) look for ways to fill their spare time.

With foreign jaunts still looking unlikely, many of us are staying at home this year – making it even more important to find ways to keep young minds and bodies active.

Luckily for us Fifers there are a range of fun and interesting activites available for kids to enjoy without having to raid the piggy bank.

Here are 11 Fife freebies your children can enjoy this summer.

1. Go for a dip in a Victorian lido A tremendous amount of hard work by the local community has brought the previously abandoned sea pool at Pittenweem back into use. The pool can be traced back to 1859 and used to have a slide and dive platform. Now it's the perfect place for a summer dip.

2. Escape to the country (park) Lochore Meadows is Fife's most popular free visitor attraction, with over 1,200 acres of countryside and fun. There are woodland and lochside walks, a ruined castle, cycling trails, a children's playpark, seasonal outdoor activities, and much more - in short, pretty much everything you need for a great day out.

3. See a petrified tree trunk and giant millipede tracks If you walk south from Crail Harbour at low tide you can see a 60 million-year-old fossilised tree trunk from the Carboniferous era, as well as tracks left my monster millipedes that measured around two metres long. The fossils attracted Sir David Attenborough to the area filming his television series First Life.

4. Splash out for nowt Fife Sports and Leisure Trust are offering free swimming for under-17s at all their leisure centres from 9am-1pm, Monday-Friday. Choose from the Beacon Leisure Centre, Bowhill Swimming Pool, Carnegie Leisure Centre, Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre, Cupar Sport Centre, East Sands Leisure Centre, Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, Levennmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre or Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre.