If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in the last few years has soared in recent years.
But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others – from walking to heel to toilet training.
These are the ten dogs that are easiest to train, according to the Kennel Club of America.
It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.
Read More:
Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador
Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.