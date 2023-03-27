News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
56 minutes ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
How much do you know about the adorable Shih Tzu?
How much do you know about the adorable Shih Tzu?
How much do you know about the adorable Shih Tzu?

Shih Tzu Trivia: These are 10 fun dog facts you need to know about the adorable Shih Tzu dog 🐕

They are one of the UK’s most popular breeds of puppy, but how much do you know about the cute and adorable dog the Shi Tzu?

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:55 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Shih Tzu – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Shih-Tzu.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Celebrity Shih Tzu owners include Nicole Richie, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Colin Farell and Bill Gates.

1. Famous fans

Celebrity Shih Tzu owners include Nicole Richie, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Colin Farell and Bill Gates. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
In Mandarin, the Shih Tzu is known at the Xi Shi Dog - named after one of the most beautiful women of ancient China. In the UK in the early 20th century they were also known as the Chrysanthemum Dog, and they have also been nicknamed the Lion Dog.

2. A dog of many names

In Mandarin, the Shih Tzu is known at the Xi Shi Dog - named after one of the most beautiful women of ancient China. In the UK in the early 20th century they were also known as the Chrysanthemum Dog, and they have also been nicknamed the Lion Dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Shih Tzu was so prized that for many decades the Chinese refused to trade, sell or gift them to any other countries. The first dogs arrived in England and Norway in the 1930s, with the USA having to wait until the 1960s for the breed to arrive - they were instantly hugely popular.

3. In demand dogs

The Shih Tzu was so prized that for many decades the Chinese refused to trade, sell or gift them to any other countries. The first dogs arrived in England and Norway in the 1930s, with the USA having to wait until the 1960s for the breed to arrive - they were instantly hugely popular. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Shih Tzu gets it's name from the Chinese language word for 'lion'. The dog was bred to resemble lions as they are represented in traditional oriental art.

4. What's in a name?

The Shih Tzu gets it's name from the Chinese language word for 'lion'. The dog was bred to resemble lions as they are represented in traditional oriental art. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Shih TzuFacebook