The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Siberian Husky – they are one of the UK’s most popular large dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great pet and companion.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

1. Hard workers Siberian Huskies were first bred in Northeast Asia where were used by the native Chukchi people of Siberia for pulling sleds and as companion dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Arrival in Siberia Russian fur trader William Goosak is credited with bringing the breed to Alaska during the Nome Gold Rush at the start of the 20th century to help work the mining fields. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Hero hounds A Siberian Husky called Balto became famous after leading a team of sled dogs to deliver serum to the Alaskan city of Nome to successfully combat an outbreak of diphtheria in 1925. There is a bronze statue of Balto in New York's Central Park to mark his heroism. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Two coats The Siberian Husky is so good at coping with icy weather due to its two coats that are cozier than almost any other breed. It's undercoat is dense and wavy, while its topcoat is thicker and straighter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales