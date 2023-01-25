Siberian Husky Trivia: Here are 10 fun dog facts you should know about the adorable Siberian Husky breed 🐕
They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of large dog, but how much do you know about the popular and brave Siberian Husky?
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Siberian Husky – they are one of the UK’s most popular large dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great pet and companion.
Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.
