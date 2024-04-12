If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.
There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
No matter what type of dog you choose to welcome into your home though, you'll be hoping to have a happy, contented and healthy pet.
And, while pooches can’t say ‘I don’t feel well’ out loud, they have numerous types of behaviour to let you know.
Here are 10 things your dog does that mean they aren’t feeling well.
Read more:
Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier
Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.