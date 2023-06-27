Sickly Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to need most expensive vet visits - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thought that goes into choosen your pawfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to bear in mind when looking for a new dog is that certain breeds are predisposed to certain health conditions which, in some cases, may shorten their life.
This doesn’t mean that they don’t make great pets – in fact some are amongst the most popular and loved dog breeds in the UK – but it’s important to know that there are potential issues so you know what symptoms to look out for so you can make sure your pooch gets the best possible early treatment.
Here are 10 of the breeds that suffer from the worst health problems, according to the Kennel Club.
