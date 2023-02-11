If you value your carpets then these are the pups that will take their business outside with little effort.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring that their new pet is quickly toilet trained – knowning to go outside to relieve themselves.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are easiest to house train.

Border Collie It's no surprise to see the Border Collie on this list. They are the world's most intelligent breed of dog and quickly pick up the most complex of commands - making toilet training simple.

Australian Shepherd A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means the Australian Shepherd will quickly get to grips with popping outside.

Boston Terrier The Boston Terrier shouldn't take must convincing to pop out for the toilet. Any lingering stubborness can be sorted out with treats.

Labrador Retriever There are numerous reasons that the Labrador Retriever is the world's most popular dog - and one of them is that a Lab pup is unlikley to soil your carpet more than a handful of times before learning to ask to be let out into the garden.