News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
These are the breeds of dog with all the perfect attributes for an owner that lives alone.These are the breeds of dog with all the perfect attributes for an owner that lives alone.
These are the breeds of dog with all the perfect attributes for an owner that lives alone.

Singleton Dogs 2023: These are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for owners who live alone - including the loving French Bulldog 🐶

With demand for dogs continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the pups that make perfect companions for people who live alone.
By David Hepburn
Published 2nd Aug 2021, 11:14 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar – with a record number of new owners in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

While every person has different needs, for budding dog owners who live by themselves it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds that form a particularly strong and protective bond with one person, that can be left alone for a few hours, and who don’t need constant stimlulation, are perfect companions for solo dwellers.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are the 10 best adorable breeds of dog to choose if you have young children

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are 10 of the most sociable breeds of adorable dog

The French Bulldog is the perfect breed for city dwellers living alone. They have great personalities, are quite happy to entertain themselves for a few hours and are perfectly happy living in a flat.

1. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog is the perfect breed for city dwellers living alone. They have great personalities, are quite happy to entertain themselves for a few hours and are perfectly happy living in a flat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chihuahuas are a breed that get very attached to one person, so make for a loyal and supportive pet. They also need very little space and are easy to take with you wherever you go.

2. Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are a breed that get very attached to one person, so make for a loyal and supportive pet. They also need very little space and are easy to take with you wherever you go. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
While they shouldn't be left alone for more than four or five hours, the Pug is a great dog for a solo city dweller. They are happy living in a flat, are very loving and adaptable, and make the perfect pet for a novice owner.

3. Pug

While they shouldn't be left alone for more than four or five hours, the Pug is a great dog for a solo city dweller. They are happy living in a flat, are very loving and adaptable, and make the perfect pet for a novice owner. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Perhaps the sleepiest of all the dog breeds, the Bassett Hound is also one of the most loyal. They won't mind too much if you go out all day, but they'll still be delighted to see you return home.

4. Bassett Hound

Perhaps the sleepiest of all the dog breeds, the Bassett Hound is also one of the most loyal. They won't mind too much if you go out all day, but they'll still be delighted to see you return home. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook