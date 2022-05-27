A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs have a tendency to drool far more than others.

For some breeds drooling can be a sign of underlying health issues requiring a visit to the vet, but for others copious slobber is just part of their genetic makeup.

So, if the thought of constant streaming saliva turns your stomach, then these are the canine companions to avoid.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that drool the most, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Saint Bernard Equally famous for their bravery during mountain rescues, and their habit of producing copious amounts of drool - it was the second attribute of the Saint Bernard that was used to great comic effect in the Beethoven series of movies. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Untitled design - 2021-09-21T110804.561.jpg It may be one of the most placid and loving breeds of dog, but the Basset Hound isn't a breed for those of us who don't like mess. Along with a tendency to drool, these cute hounds also shed a great deal of hair and skin. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Bernese Mountain Dog Another breed used to high altitudes, the Bernese Mountain Dog also tends to create plenty of excess saliva. The warmer the temperature, the more they drool - so expect plenty of wet patches on the carpet during the summer in particular. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Boxer Boxers don't tend to drool all of the time, but when they do you'll certainly know about it. Exercising, overheating and eating all tend to be slobber triggers for this breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales