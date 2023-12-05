News you can trust since 1871
Slobbery Dogs: These are the 10 adorable dog breeds that drool the most - including the loving Labrador 🐕

These breeds of dog can make wonderful and friendly pets, but prospective pup owners should be aware that they have a tendency to be slobbery.
By David Hepburn
Published 21st Sep 2021, 12:35 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs have a tendency to drool far more than others.

For some breeds drooling can be a sign of underlying health issues requiring a visit to the vet, but for others copious slobber is just part of their genetic makeup.

So, if the thought of constant streaming saliva turns your stomach, then these are the canine companions to avoid.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that drool the most, according to the American Kennel Club.

It may be one of the most placid and loving breeds of dog, but the Basset Hound isn't a breed for those of us who don't like mess. Along with a tendency to drool, these cute hounds also shed a great deal of hair and skin.

Equally famous for their bravery during mountain rescues, and their habit of producing copious amounts of drool - it was the second attribute of the Saint Bernard that was used to great comic effect in the Beethoven series of movies.

Another breed that is big in both stature and drooling capabilty, the Neapolitan mastiff has very large and droopy jowls, leading to regular slobbering over their beloved owners.

Another breed used to high altitudes, the Bernese Mountain Dog also tends to create plenty of excess saliva. The warmer the temperature, the more they drool - so expect plenty of wet patches on the carpet during the summer in particular.

