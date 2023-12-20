Smelliest Dogs: These are the 10 adorable breeds of dog that can be a bit stinky - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs are essentially self-cleaning, needing little more than a quick rinse if they get really mucky, while others have tend to get quite fragrant if they’re not bathed regularly.
And some just smell, no matter how many baths they have – flatulence can be a problem – but that doesn’t make them any less adorable.
Here are the 10 smelliest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
