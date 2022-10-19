If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged in the last couple of years, with a record increase in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some dogs wary of strangers and happiest staying at home with their family.

Others are happy to get on with everybody – both human and canine – and thrive on meeting new people and making new friends.

Here are 10 of the most sociable breeds of dog, according to data from the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK for good reason - it has a wonderfully sociable temperament. In fact, a potential problem with Labradors is that they love people too much, finding it difficult to keep their distance if somebody is scared of dogs.

2. Golden Retriver The most popular dog in any given park is likely to be a Golden Retriever. This breed love their family but have plenty of affection left over to shower upon anybody else they happen to meet on any given day.

3. French Bulldog French Bulldogs are so sociable they'll often greet a stranger like an old friend, while visitors to their house will receive plenty of loving attention.

4. Poodle All three sizes of Poodle - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are equally sociable. In fact, the only way to make a Poodle more sociable is by breeding it with a Labrador or Golden Retriever, creating the super-sociable Labradoodle and Goldendoodle.