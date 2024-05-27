How much do you know about the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel?How much do you know about the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel?
Spaniel Facts: These are 10 interesting things you should know about the loving Cavalier King Charles Spaniel 🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 15th Oct 2021, 14:18 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 16:05 BST
They are one of the UK’s most popular breeds, but how much do you know about the cute and friendly Cavalier King Charles Spaniel?

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Originally Cavalier King Charles Spaniels were created in 18th century Britain by crossing the original King Charles Spaniel with the Pug - giving the new type of Spaniel the Pug's short muzzle and domed skull shape.

1. A fine mix

The 'king' in the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel is King Charles II, who was devoted to spaniels and took them everywhere he went.

2. What's in a name

Originally bred as companion dogs,the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel excels as a therapy dog, improving people's lives in settings like schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

3. Useful pooches

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel comes in four particular colours: Blenheim (chestnut and white), tricolour (black/white/tan), black and tan, and ruby.

4. Coat of many colours

