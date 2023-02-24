If you can keep up with these lightning speedy dog breeds you’ll be doing well

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you want a pup that will do two laps of the park before more of its canine friends have done one, there are a few dogs you should have at the top of your list.

Here are 12 of the fastest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Saluki One of the most ancient breeds of dog, the Saluki is thought to date back to ancient Egypt. With a top speed of 42mph they are the second fastest dog breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Greyhound It probably comes as no surprise that the fastest breed of all is the Greyhound. They are born to run, although are surprisingly lazy the rest of the time, and have an incredible top speed of 45mph. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Afghan Hound In joint bronze medal position for quickest canine is the Afghan Hound. At top speed they are a blur of fur, running at 40mph. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Vizsla The other dog that can register up to 40mph on the canine speedometer is the Vizla. If this Hungarian breed doesn't get plenty of exercise it can become destructive. Photo: Canva/Getty Images